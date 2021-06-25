Brent Waison

Daily UI 45 - Info card

Brent Waison
Brent Waison
  • Save
Daily UI 45 - Info card navigation info card mobile experimental vector mobile app illustration daily ui animation fake 3d terrian cats lothal star wars
Download color palette
  1. DailyUI-InfoCard-Post.png
  2. DailyUI-InfoCard-Post.mp4
  3. Lothal-cat.mp4

Daily user interface fourty five, the info card.

Inspired by star wars and the love of kitties <3

Brent Waison
Brent Waison
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brent Waison

View profile
    • Like