Packaging Design For Enigma Cleo

This is a packaging design for a client who has a company Enigma. The logo and company colours were given to me for the designs. I had to work out the dimensions of the label. From there I created designs and communicated with the client till they were happy with the design idea. I made a product mock up to show the client how it would look on their product. The client was very happy with the design.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
