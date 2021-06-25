Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zach Furr

A Very Gastly Community Day

Zach Furr
Zach Furr
  • Save
A Very Gastly Community Day poster halloween spooky haunted houses gengar gastly pokemon illustration
Download color palette

A monthly creative exercise of illustrating and designing a poster to commemorate Pokémon GO’s monthly event.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Zach Furr
Zach Furr

More by Zach Furr

View profile
    • Like