The Park Café Logotype

The Park Café has been a fixture across the street from Liberty Park in Salt Lake City since 1984. I first went there a few years ago and enjoyed the vibe and food, but not the godawful logotype, so I worked on an unsolicited redesign beginning with this logotype, which keeps the quirky, sporty feel of the original but with custom typography instead of various sizes of Brush Script.
See the whole project here:
https://www.pbjameson.com/blog/2020/1/8/the-park-cafe