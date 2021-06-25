Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mujaahid Abrahams

Product Design for Enigma Sensations

Mujaahid Abrahams
Mujaahid Abrahams
Product Design for Enigma Sensations
This is a packaging design for a client who has a company Enigma. The logo and company colours were given to me for the designs. I had to work out the dimensions of the box and the bottle label. From there I created designs and communicated with the client till they were happy with the design idea. I created the box die cut outs and designed in the cut outs. I then made a product mock up to show the client how it would look on their product. The client was very happy with the designs.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
