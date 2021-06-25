Product Design for Enigma Sensations

This is a packaging design for a client who has a company Enigma. The logo and company colours were given to me for the designs. I had to work out the dimensions of the box and the bottle label. From there I created designs and communicated with the client till they were happy with the design idea. I created the box die cut outs and designed in the cut outs. I then made a product mock up to show the client how it would look on their product. The client was very happy with the designs.