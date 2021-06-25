Mark Caneso

Hegante is Live on Adobe Fonts

You can activate Hegante with your Creative Cloud Acct.
Sync it up and try it out here: https://fonts.adobe.com/fonts/hegante

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
