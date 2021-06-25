🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We released a new feature: Carbon Intensity.
Our goal with this feature is to help users understand the carbon impact of their home’s energy use and see when they can shift large loads to reduce carbon impact.
Carbon Intensity measures the number of pounds of carbon dioxide that it takes to make a unit of electricity (kWh). Depending on your geographic region, your electricity’s carbon intensity may be highly variable or relatively flat.