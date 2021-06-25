Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chelsea Officer
Sense

Carbon Intensity

Chelsea Officer
Sense
Chelsea Officer for Sense
  • Save
Carbon Intensity energy impact electricity energy sense home energy iot smart home sense carbon graph mobile ui mobile carbon impact carbon intensity carbon data carbon
Download color palette

We released a new feature: Carbon Intensity.

Our goal with this feature is to help users understand the carbon impact of their home’s energy use and see when they can shift large loads to reduce carbon impact.

Carbon Intensity measures the number of pounds of carbon dioxide that it takes to make a unit of electricity (kWh). Depending on your geographic region, your electricity’s carbon intensity may be highly variable or relatively flat.

Sense
Sense
Take command of your energy use.

More by Sense

View profile
    • Like