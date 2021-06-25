Alpha & Omega in Argaman

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Inspired by a devotional today at work using a recent TGC article about the color 'argaman.' Doing a little of my own research I was surprised by the sheer number of mollusks that where used to get the color! Anyways, that inspiration led to this Alpha-Omega modern black letter practice. Here is the link to the article https://bit.ly/3zUsyRT
Shirt up on Cotton Bureau! https://bit.ly/2UyWN0d
