Portfolio 2021 – Responsive animation

Have you seen the little animation that I hid in my portfolio? 🤓
When I create a website, I like to add interactions that are not necessary for it to function but which aim to highlight a characteristic or a service offered.
They are also a reward for the user who has been able to look closely at the website. Kind of like easter eggs.

Here I wanted to highlight one of my strengths, which is the ability to develop responsive websites.

➡️ https://jonasreymondin.com

UX/UI Designer + Front-end Developer
