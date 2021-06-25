Portfolio 2021 – Responsive animation

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Have you seen the little animation that I hid in my portfolio? 🤓
When I create a website, I like to add interactions that are not necessary for it to function but which aim to highlight a characteristic or a service offered.
They are also a reward for the user who has been able to look closely at the website. Kind of like easter eggs.
Here I wanted to highlight one of my strengths, which is the ability to develop responsive websites.
➡️ https://jonasreymondin.com