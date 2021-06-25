Pikachu Sushi Bullet Train

✨🚅🍣⚡️ ᴘɪᴋᴀᴄʜᴜ 𝙨𝙪𝙨𝙝𝙞 𝙗𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣! ⚡️🍣🚅✨

(sneak peek of an animation I'm working on 👀 )

see the full uncropped shot here on my instagram / twitter / facebook