Cindy Suen

Pikachu Sushi Bullet Train

Pikachu Sushi Bullet Train food tako conveyor belt blender 3d kawaii sushi pokemon fan art pikachu b3d
✨🚅🍣⚡️ ᴘɪᴋᴀᴄʜᴜ 𝙨𝙪𝙨𝙝𝙞 𝙗𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣! ⚡️🍣🚅✨
(sneak peek of an animation I'm working on 👀 )

see the full uncropped shot here on my instagram / twitter / facebook

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
