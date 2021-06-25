Blue Bottle Coffee XR Packaging

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Led the packaging redesign of Blue Bottle’s latest subscription model, Exceedingly Rare; the continuation of these insanely-sourced run of coffees called for packaging with top-notch typography treatment, printing technique, and form factor for an unboxing experience that ups the ante and houses the already-produced box and coffee tin with intention.
AD Ellen O’Reilly
PH Nick Wolf