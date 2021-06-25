Callie Mc

Blue Bottle Coffee XR Packaging

Blue Bottle Coffee XR Packaging product photography identity typography design packaging branding
Led the packaging redesign of Blue Bottle’s latest subscription model, Exceedingly Rare; the continuation of these insanely-sourced run of coffees called for packaging with top-notch typography treatment, printing technique, and form factor for an unboxing experience that ups the ante and houses the already-produced box and coffee tin with intention.

AD Ellen O’Reilly
PH Nick Wolf

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
🪐 Senior Designer, Blue Bottle Coffee
