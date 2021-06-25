Gizem Toprak

Cartier | Jewelry Experiment

Gizem Toprak
Gizem Toprak
  • Save
Cartier | Jewelry Experiment
Download color palette

Hi all,

I wanted to experiment with a more clean and minimalistic view of the product page of Cartier.

Show some love if you like it!

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Gizem Toprak
Gizem Toprak

More by Gizem Toprak

View profile
    • Like