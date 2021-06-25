Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
OCTA Design Creatives Brand Logo

OCTA Design Creatives Logo and brand Identity

OCTA Design Creative is a Architectural designer and contractor based in Mavelikara Kerala.

Octagon monogram logo with the letters O,C,T,A
Made with golden ratio measurements.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
