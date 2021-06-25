Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Metin Seven

Zeldaaa! 🧝‍♂️

Metin Seven
Metin Seven
  • Save
Zeldaaa! 🧝‍♂️ gaming
Download color palette

Zeldaaa! 🧝‍♂️

Based on a concept by Gregory Darroll.

🎨 https://metinseven.nl

#zelda #link #cartoon #character #design #characterdesign #3d #b3d #zbrush #gaming

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Metin Seven
Metin Seven

More by Metin Seven

View profile
    • Like