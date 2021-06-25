Alexxx

Washr app concept

Alexxx
Alexxx
Hire Me
  • Save
Washr app concept prototype principle wash car design ios white interaction mobile clean ux ui
Download color palette

Can't someone just come and take my car to get washed? Take my money!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Alexxx
Alexxx
Full-stack product designer. Linkedin, Google, AIGA.
Hire Me

More by Alexxx

View profile
    • Like