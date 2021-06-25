Ben Stankich
Card Interaction (site redesign preview)

Bringing animation to the web can be tricky. Browsers are great at making CSS animations smooth...as long as you’re animating certain properties. This
card interaction was a creative challenge: what interesting hover/focus effects can we make using only `transform` and `opacity`?

This was an exploration built on top of design by @_ayanacampbell

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
