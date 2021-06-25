Card Interaction (site redesign preview)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Bringing animation to the web can be tricky. Browsers are great at making CSS animations smooth...as long as you’re animating certain properties. This
card interaction was a creative challenge: what interesting hover/focus effects can we make using only `transform` and `opacity`?
This was an exploration built on top of design by @_ayanacampbell