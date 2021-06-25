Liam Forsyth

Itinerary App 👋

Liam Forsyth
Liam Forsyth
Hire Me
  • Save
Itinerary App 👋 illustration icons buttons iphone design ux ui ios app welcome onboarding travel cruise
Itinerary App 👋 illustration icons buttons iphone design ux ui ios app welcome onboarding travel cruise
Itinerary App 👋 illustration icons buttons iphone design ux ui ios app welcome onboarding travel cruise
Download color palette
  1. sketchTHIS.png
  2. Artboard.png
  3. Artboard2.png

My personal project of an itinerary app for cruise ships continue.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Liam Forsyth
Liam Forsyth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Liam Forsyth

View profile
    • Like