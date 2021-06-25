Logo planner

Modern R+Play Logo | Initial R Lettermark Creative Logo Branding

Modern R+Play Logo | Initial R Lettermark Creative Logo Branding smart logo business company logo logodesign n o p q r s t u v w x y z combination r letter logotype minimal minimalist logo colorful gradient logo abstract logo modern logo video music player play logo r logo mark r letter monogram symbol lettermark software it tech technology ios android app logo icon vector illustration graphic design
Here is a new logo design for Real Play. It is combination Letter R with Play Abstract Icon. I would love to hear from you. (𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝘂𝘆 𝗶𝘁)

𝗛𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁? I am available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at hi.logoplanner@gmail.com

