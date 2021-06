Modern R+Play Logo | Initial R Lettermark Creative Logo Branding

Here is a new logo design for Real Play. It is combination Letter R with Play Abstract Icon. I would love to hear from you. (๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜† ๐—ถ๐˜)

๐—›๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜? I am available for a new challenge. Drop a line โœ at hi.logoplanner@gmail.com

Thank you,

Logo Planner.