Vidi Global

Vidi Logotype

Vidi Global
Vidi Global
Hire Us
  • Save
Vidi Logotype graphic design typography branding logo design
Vidi Logotype graphic design typography branding logo design
Download color palette
  1. Vidi_Logo_Dribbble1.png
  2. Vidi_Logo_Dribbble2.png

Our logotype using Tiempos Headline by Klim Type. It's a pleasure to meet you. It’s pronounced, /vih-dee/, as in, veni, vidi, vici. It means, “I saw”, and for us that means helping you see yourself. Vidi Global is a creative agency in Orlando, FL that specializes in branding for innovation-driven enterprises, organizations and institutions. We believe movement starts with a vision. Brand your vision, move culture.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Vidi Global
Vidi Global
A boutique branding firm that uses creative to move culture.
Hire Us

More by Vidi Global

View profile
    • Like