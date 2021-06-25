Vidi Logotype

Our logotype using Tiempos Headline by Klim Type. It's a pleasure to meet you. It’s pronounced, /vih-dee/, as in, veni, vidi, vici. It means, “I saw”, and for us that means helping you see yourself. Vidi Global is a creative agency in Orlando, FL that specializes in branding for innovation-driven enterprises, organizations and institutions. We believe movement starts with a vision. Brand your vision, move culture.