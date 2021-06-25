Recruiter Dashboard (Light Theme)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there! 🙌
Above Screen highlights the important factors that will be listed in the initial stage of JobbyLabs HR solution's Dashboard.
About project:
The above screen is created for one of my own project called JobbyLabs. The project is currently underdevelopment and very soon we will publish the product to the market. The JobbyLabs is primarily a job searching platform where we're giving solutions to applicants and recruitment team to seamline the recruitment process.
Have a nice day! ☀️
---
I'm available for new projects:
sshathu@ymail.com📬
Be Safe