Denali National Park; digital illustration by David Owens. Part of a new National Parks poster series, a collaboration with Anderson Design Group.

Able to render loose, fluid, colorful, and vintage-styled designs that harken back to early-20th century poster art, David adds a new level of texture and artistry to this collection. Denali National Park contains five million acres of wild, nearly untouched land. The park is one of solitude, peacefulness, tranquility. Only one road passes through it, keeping human impact on the park at an absolute minimum. Caribou, like the one pictured here, can often be seen from that road, especially in the summer months.