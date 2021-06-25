Tyler Anthony

Seasons: Pentecost

Seasons: Pentecost red holy spirit line art stained glass design art texture illustration vector
Over the past two years I have been updating the church calendar illustrations for for The Village Church. With this final Pentecost illustration completed, the project is finally finished. So much has changed during the span of this project. Pretty fun to look back at this project and others from my time at TVC. Miss those guys but I'm thankful I still get to call them my home church.

*Full illustration attached along with some color variations.

