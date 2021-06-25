Viktoriia Chyrak

3D Objects

3D Objects broken egg egg mug apple pencil banana headphones illustration 3dillustration 3dvisualization 3ddesign 3dmodeling 3dart 3d
My type of Friday night 😅
Continuing my 3d design journey.

Have a great weekend everyone! ✨

