Wordmark Mod refresh rework modification typography logo
Serif to sans with Tiger Tail’s wordmark called for a manual release of ligatures and a slight shift of italics among other minor modifications to the individual characters.

AD Derek Sussner + Tanya Jacobson of Sussner Design Co.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
