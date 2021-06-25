Ahmed Sangar

Lose Yourself-Poster

Lose Yourself-Poster graphic design typography illustration design poster
Eminem-Lose Yourself
Look
If you had
One shot
Or one opportunity
To seize everything, you ever wanted
In one moment
Would you capture it
Or just let it slip?

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
