Bubble Tea Logo

Bubble Tea Logo logo design graphic design character character design yellow green bubble tea tea logo bubble tea logo bubble tea monster logo monster dragon logo dragon vector logo illustration design
We are a bubble tea shop. Our products come from Taiwan. Our customer base is about 55/45 kids to adults. We would like something fun and playful yet modern and sophisticated. We have very delicious milk teas and fruit teas. We would like to see some options were a cup with Boba is Incorporated. And some with out. We are located in NYC. We are Chinese and Taiwanese.

