Creative Social Media Poster: Vector Illustration

Creative Social Media Poster: Vector Illustration
These are two social media posters generated graphically. These use minimal coloring and design with vectorized illustration to explain the targeted topic. The main goal is to represent in a simple and understandable way. All the illustrations in the app poster were originally created while the father's day one uses some basic character model from freepik.

