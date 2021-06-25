Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI Challenge #006 - Profile Page

Hello guys,
For this challenge I've decided to keep with my Pexel app redesign and bring a new profile page for it.
I'd love to hear your thoughts about it!

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
