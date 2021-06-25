Mercado Medico Mexico - Clinical Website

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello, Good People!
Another day of exploration! Today, I present my recent design exploration about Mercado Medico Mexico (MMM). Give a love to show some support and feel free to drop some feedback on the comment section. TYSM!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
We are available for new projects:
📫 Email : skillmarketbd@gmail.com
🎯 WhatsApp : +8801790616265
😀 Facebook : skillmarket360
🛍️ Behance : skillmarketbd
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Website Features:
📫 Project Type: Website Design
🎯Company Name: Mercado Medico Mexico (MMM)
😀Company Type: Clinical & Pharmacitucal Equipment Selling Site
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
🛍️Website Type: eCommerce Website
📫Software: CMS (WordPress), CSS
🎯Vendor: Multivendor
😀Products Type: Clinical & Pharmacitucal Equipment Selling Site