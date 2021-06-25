Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karmijn Simons

Process illustrations

Karmijn Simons
Karmijn Simons
Hire Me
  • Save
Process illustrations infographic green process guide branding editorial illustration design editorial creative illustration
Process illustrations infographic green process guide branding editorial illustration design editorial creative illustration
Download color palette
  1. mockup1kopie.png
  2. mockup2kopie.png

The Ondernemersklankbord helps entrepreneurs. In a 6-month process you will be personally guided by an OKB advisor. To properly explain their working method, I have made illustrations of the different steps that are taken.

Karmijn Simons
Karmijn Simons
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Karmijn Simons

View profile
    • Like