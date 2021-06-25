Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andreansyah Setiawan

A Responsive View of Digital Valley Website

Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan
  • Save
A Responsive View of Digital Valley Website card website landing page mobile first responsive web design mobile
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
Here's the responsive view of a previous shot, have a nice weekend!!
What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.

Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box

5bd975e72b453e209d3ae2f6b12c07fc
Rebound of
Digital Valley - Cloud Infrastructure Provider Website
By Andreansyah Setiawan
View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan

More by Andreansyah Setiawan

View profile
    • Like