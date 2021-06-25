Karmijn Simons

Package design

Package design garden colorful plants nature illustration creative product design design package design
Astral Collective is a spiritual lifestyle brand for a new generation of mindfulness, empowerment and good vibes.

For the month August, I've created the design of the box which is all about the earth, flowers and nature. The colors are close to nature (blue representing the sky, green represents the plants, red and yellow the earth and the hot month of August).

