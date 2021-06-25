Package design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Astral Collective is a spiritual lifestyle brand for a new generation of mindfulness, empowerment and good vibes.
For the month August, I've created the design of the box which is all about the earth, flowers and nature. The colors are close to nature (blue representing the sky, green represents the plants, red and yellow the earth and the hot month of August).