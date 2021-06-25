Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marcos Silva

Learn in 10 - Wip 4

Marcos Silva
Marcos Silva
  • Save
Learn in 10 - Wip 4 logo illustration animation letters flat colours motion design 2d
Download color palette

Learn in 10 - Wip 4
Another wip from my intro. this will ba transition in between screen recording and Motion Design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Marcos Silva
Marcos Silva

More by Marcos Silva

View profile
    • Like