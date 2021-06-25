Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pavla Lásková

Geometry study

Geometry study school poster square triangle circle graphic design photography dot geometry
This graphic study of three geometric shapes (square, circle, triangle) was based on a school project consisting of capturing geometric elements around us.

I chose ice mainly for its shaping possibility and complemented it with a repeating broken pattern, identical to the shape in the photo.

Font: Arboria Bold
Camera: Canon Mark 5d II
Programs: Photoshop, Illustrator

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
