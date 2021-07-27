Mobile app feed screen

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A complete design system with 70 pre-built screens for mobile apps to enable you to kick-off your mobile app design.
Dlex Startup mobile apps
Preview Light version
Preview Dark version
---
For IG Design Tips
Follow Dlex on IG