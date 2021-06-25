Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Welcome to Basketball Hell

Welcome to Basketball Hell nba basketball skull hell badge branding design illustration graphic design kings sacramento
The Sacramento Kings' subreddit adopted the motto "Welcome to Basketball Hell" -- here's badge design making the most of it. I added the pitchforks to allude to the city's actual slogan, "America's Farm to Fork Capital", and that the fan's are a bit restless these days. We have good reason, we're on the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

