Rippling

Updated Icons

Rippling
Rippling
  • Save
Download color palette

Our product icons clean up nice. With our refined new set of icons, you may notice a simpler, sleeker design when moving through your Rippling apps and tasks.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Rippling
Rippling
Automate your HR & IT—all in one place.

More by Rippling

View profile
    • Like