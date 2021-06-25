Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PRABHU PRASAD PRADHAN

Daily UI 007

Daily UI 007
The setting screen of a social app.
.
It contains :
1. all the setting access of an app.
2. making it simple for the user with icons and minimal text use.
.
