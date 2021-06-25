Persona - Trendy Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Persona is a modern and trendy font based sans that have unique looks. This font contains uppercase and lowercase that have different form. You can use the lowercase and uppercase in the same word that will make your text more stand out! And the best of this font is the italic version as the alternates which mean you can combine it all without worrying about the kerning! You can use this font for the magazine, poster, and suitable for headline. This font also support multi language.