Strong Girls - Layered Display Font

Strong Girls is a layered serif font that have 4 total font including regular, outline, extrude and long extrude. Like other layered font, you can stack all the style in the text so the design will looks 3D. You can use this font for any purpose like poster, sticker, vintage design, or anything. This font also support multi language.

