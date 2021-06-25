Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pet App design

Pet App design pet doctor pet design app pet app uidesign ui ux ui
Hi dribbblers！

This is a recent new project -- the design of a Pet APP

In modern society, pets have become a part of many people's lives. The APP aims to provide a tool with knowledge and skills to help pet owners, so that users can get more knowledge, such as pet doctor, pet social, real-time news, etc.

The interface will be gradually updated in the future.

Click "like" if you like it，thank you！

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
