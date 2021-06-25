Pet App design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi dribbblers！
This is a recent new project -- the design of a Pet APP
In modern society, pets have become a part of many people's lives. The APP aims to provide a tool with knowledge and skills to help pet owners, so that users can get more knowledge, such as pet doctor, pet social, real-time news, etc.
The interface will be gradually updated in the future.
Click "like" if you like it，thank you！