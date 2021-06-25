Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ricardo Bedulho

Quasar Logo Challenge #001

Ricardo Bedulho
Ricardo Bedulho
  • Save
Quasar Logo Challenge #001 vector branding icon illustration logo ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello guys,

This is my first try at the #dailylogochallenge.

What do you you think about this?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Ricardo Bedulho
Ricardo Bedulho

More by Ricardo Bedulho

View profile
    • Like