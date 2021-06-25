Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
TJS Design

My Early Portfolio

TJS Design
TJS Design
  • Save
My Early Portfolio handwritten simple portfolio monogram logo graphic design
Download color palette

Even though I might not have many designs in my portfolio, I feel as though this still gives people an idea as to what kind of styles I can do for them. The whole point of my business at this stage is to garner experience, and hopefully relations with people in the Design Community.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
TJS Design
TJS Design
Like