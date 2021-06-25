Sajedul Islam Saju ( Logo & Brand Identity Designer )

W modern logo ( westwey )....

Sajedul Islam Saju ( Logo & Brand Identity Designer )
Sajedul Islam Saju ( Logo & Brand Identity Designer )
  • Save
W modern logo ( westwey ).... logo mark w latter logo illustration brand design
Download color palette

DM us if you need any custom logo design for your brand.
Yes, i respond to every single DM or Email as quickly as we can.

Contact for freelance work.....
Email : sajedulislam0010@gmail.com
skype : sajulove1
whatsapp : +8801783277228

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Sajedul Islam Saju ( Logo & Brand Identity Designer )
Sajedul Islam Saju ( Logo & Brand Identity Designer )

More by Sajedul Islam Saju ( Logo & Brand Identity Designer )

View profile
    • Like