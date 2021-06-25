Travel Blogger - Maldive Insta Kit

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Make attractive Social Feed Posts, stories, puzzle and carousel that are completely editable in Canva. Maldive is a special, but easy-to-use travel template for 'healing' posts that appeal to the soul Liven up your account's feed and keep them interested in your stories. Infuse the posts with your own flavor, while being competent.
LINK FOR PREVIEW :
https://www.canva.com/design/DAEcSLM5nIg/n1S_djANKiwxn6PCbKp-Ww/view?utm_content=DAEcSLM5nIg&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=sharebutton
Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss any upcoming work.