Nathan Hines

Worksheet | Marketing | Demand Generation

Nathan Hines
Nathan Hines
Hire Me
  • Save
Worksheet | Marketing | Demand Generation demand generation ebook design content marketing ebook
Worksheet | Marketing | Demand Generation demand generation ebook design content marketing ebook
Download color palette
  1. kpi-worskeet-mock-1.jpg
  2. kpi-worskeet-mock-2.jpg

An interactive PDF worksheet designed for demand generation. I created fields within Adobe Acrobat that allowed the user the add text and check boxes within the document. I have found that interactive assets that have actionable outputs tend to be very successful within content marketing and demand generation.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Nathan Hines
Nathan Hines
Designer @ SaaS
Hire Me

More by Nathan Hines

View profile
    • Like