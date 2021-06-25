Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ozenua Oluwatobi

Windows 11 dark mode

Ozenua Oluwatobi
Ozenua Oluwatobi
  • Save
Windows 11 dark mode landing page ui design mockup windows 111
Download color palette

I created a Windows 11 mockup for everyone that wants to try it out
https://www.figma.com/community/file/990081556171733873

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Ozenua Oluwatobi
Ozenua Oluwatobi

More by Ozenua Oluwatobi

View profile
    • Like