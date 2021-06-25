Shramana Haldar

A Helping Hand

A Helping Hand illustration design
Started this piece as a tribute to all the women I meet during my career change journey, women who inspired me, helped me, encouraged me. To all my mentors and friends, this is for you.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
