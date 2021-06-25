Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Imam Wijanarko

culinary-logo-banuget

Imam Wijanarko
Imam Wijanarko
  • Save
culinary-logo-banuget vector best logo brand typography logos culinary handlettering animation graphic design branding logo design creative logo logo kuliner custom logo logo inspiration logotype design illustration design logo
Download color palette

Banana nuggets is snack made from processed bananas that are varied with various types of toppings that you like. As the name, banana nugget looks like a nugget, complete with a chrunchy sensation that comes from bread flour.
If you have dribbble invitation, please invite me

Imam Wijanarko
Imam Wijanarko

More by Imam Wijanarko

View profile
    • Like