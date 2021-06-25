Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shovo

Dashboard Quantitative Data Representation Exploration

Shovo
Shovo
  • Save
Dashboard Quantitative Data Representation Exploration branding ui ux clean app flat daily ui dashboard design
Download color palette

Hi there,

I would love your feedback!
If you like it, please press "L"

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Shovo
Shovo

More by Shovo

View profile
    • Like